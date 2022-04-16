Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 09:00 a.m. (EET) on 15 April 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 09:00 a.m. on 13 April to 12:00 p.m. on 15 April. The next report will be issued on or around 18 April.

HIGHLIGHTS

During the reporting period, eastern and southern Ukraine continued to face the fiercest fighting. Attacks were also reported in Kyivska (north) and Zaporizka (south-east) oblasts.

According to the findings of Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance (GCRG), the Ukraine crisis risks tipping up to 1.7 billion people — over one-fifth of the global population — into poverty, destitution and hunger.

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that 1.4 million people are currently without running water across eastern Ukraine and that hostilities-related damage to infrastructure and power cuts put an additional 4.6 million people across Ukraine at risk of losing access to piped water.