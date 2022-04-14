Ukraine: Humanitarian Impact Situation Report (As of 09:00 a.m. (EET) on 13 April 2022)

This report is produced by OCHA Ukraine in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 12:00 p.m. on 11 April to 09:00 a.m. on 13 April. The next report will be issued on or around 15 April.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The fighting continues to be concentrated in the eastern and southern oblasts of Ukraine, causing damages and civilian casualties and driving humanitarian needs. Rockets strikes were also reported in central and northern Ukraine.

• Two humanitarian workers and five of their relatives who were sheltering at the Caritas Mariupol office (Donetska oblast, east) were killed when the building was reportedly hit by rounds fired from a tank. In its statement issued on 12 April, Caritas International says that the incident likely occurred on 15 March, and the information only became available recently as the city was cut-off for weeks.

• State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) reports that as a result of the ongoing military offensive, some 300,000 km2, or almost half of Ukraine, currently requires demining operations.

• Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) indicated that the food security situation across Ukraine is deteriorating: 27 per cent of responding oblasts with ongoing fighting and those with the highest number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) face immediate food insecurity issues, with a further 11 per cent of oblasts (partially exposed to fighting) expecting shortages within two months.

• As of 12 April, World Food Programme (WFP) has reached 1.28 million conflict-affected and displaced people in Ukraine with food and cash assistance.

• The UN’s Cash Working Group (CWG) partners have reached over 102,000 people across all oblasts in Ukraine with multipurpose cash (MPC) assistance, transferring over $20 million to date.

• As of 13 April, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has reached nearly 197,000 people with essential items, including 18,900 people through the UN-organized humanitarian convoys.