Ukraine Humanitarian Fund: Response to Ukraine crisis in 2022 (May 2022)

STRATEGIC STATEMENTS OF THE ALLOCATIONS

$91M ALLOCATION AMOUNT

Since the onset of the crisis, the UHF has launched three Reserve Allocations to address the immediate lifesaving and life-sustaining needs of the most vulnerable people.

The first Reserve Allocation was launched prior to the escalation of the conflict for a total of $3 million. A second Reserve Allocation for $41 million was launched a few days after the start of the war aiming at providing multi-sectoral assistance to people affected by the hostilities in different parts of the country.

With the escalation of hostilities, and the increase in vulnerabilities, the UHF launched the third Reserve Allocation for $50 million to scale up the humanitarian response to the affected population availing funds to support the IDP response through multi-purpose cash assistance and the provision of critical relief items and supplies.

To date, the UHF has been able to allocate $91m to 55 projects targeting over 4.9 million people with assistance.