Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (March 2021)

The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) is one of the quickest, most effective ways to directly support the most urgent, lifesaving humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

The UHF was created in 2019 by the United Nations Emergency Relief Coordinator (ERC) to make funding directly available to the best-placed and most effective humanitarian partners operating inside Ukraine.

Ukraine’s security and humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly since the beginning of military operations on 24 February 2022. The UHF is a critically important channel to support in-country relief operations and ensure that urgently needed humanitarian assistance reaches the people in Ukraine who need it most.

Funding life-saving action

Donations to the UHF are collected into a single fund and made available locally to a range of carefully vetted and trusted relief partners who are on the ground, at the front lines of the response and closest to people in need.

These partners prioritize the most urgent assistance together and make sure that UHF funds go to the most important emergency response activities at the right time.

Partners include UN agencies, national and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and Red Cross/Red Crescent organizations. They are all committed to staying and delivering assistance and protection to the people of Ukraine.

Together, and with UHF support, they deliver health care, food aid, clean water, shelter and other humanitarian assistance for millions of people in need inside Ukraine.

An inclusive and transparent process ensures that resources focus on the highest priority needs. This means that funding decisions empower local partners and humanitarian leadership, and lead to better collaboration and collective ownership of the emergency response.