Ukraine Humanitarian Fund: First Standard Allocation Strategy Paper (2021) [EN/RU/UK]

Introduction

The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) launches the First Standard Allocation of the UHF for 2021. For this allocation, the Humanitarian Coordinator has agreed to allocate up to $7 million for projects that are in line with the UHF operating principles, ensuring the application of minimum humanitarian standards will be made available.

An envelope of $4 million is dedicated to NGCA and an envelope of $3 million is for GCA.

Through this first standard allocation of 2021, the UHF will prioritize activities that address the most urgent and time-critical priority needs, including winterization activities, of the most vulnerable people while supporting durable solutions where possible. The UHF will aim to support the most vulnerable people, first and foremost the elderly and persons with disabilities, all living on both side of the contact line.

The detailed information is available in the attached Allocation Paper, on the prioritized activities and areas, procedures, timeframe, contacts of clusters coordinators, contacts of the UHF team.

The deadline of submission is Friday 30 July 14:00 / 2pm Kyiv time. The deadline will not be extended.

Please note as well that on Thursday 8 July, two (2) information sessions are planned on the Allocation Strategy, where the UHF dedicated team will explain the Allocation Strategy in detail, and answer any of your question.

One session will be held in Ukrainian and Russian on 8 July from 11:00 to 12:00 on the following link.

One session will be held in English on 8 July from 16:00 to 17:00 on the following link.

Sessions on project submission into the Grant Management System (GMS) will be organized during the week of 20 of July. More details will be shared closer to the date.

If you have any question, please do not hesitate to contact the UHF team at ocha-uhf@un.org.