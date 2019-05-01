Ukraine Humanitarian Fund – Factsheet (May 2019) [EN/UK/RU]

The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF), launched on 12 February 2019, collects donor contributions to make funding directly available to humanitarian partners operating in eastern Ukraine so they can deliver timely and effective life-saving assistance and protection to the most vulnerable people.

A new fund for urgent relief

Now in its fi fth year, the confl ict in eastern Ukraine has created a deepening humanitarian crisis affecting more than 5 million people, of which 3.5 million need urgent humanitarian aid and protection.

Since the start of the confl ict, more than 3,320 civilians have been killed and up to 9,000 injured. Shelling, violent clashes, landmines and other unexploded remnants of war are a daily threat to millions of people. The long-term consequences of the crisis are getting increasingly serious with deepening socio-economic impact and disruption of access to essential services and facilities.

Despite enormous challenges, humanitarian partners continue to deliver life-saving assistance and protection to millions of people on both sides of the "contact line". To support these efforts, in March 2019, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, launched the UHF – a Country-Based Pooled Fund (CBPF) managed by the UN Offi ce for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

In calling for the establishment the UHF as a strategic and vital tool to help deliver humanitarian action in eastern Ukraine, relief organizations, donors and other partners in the Ukraine highlighted the importance of an agile response in a rapidly changing and fluid situation and the ability to steer resources directly to the most critical parts of the operation when and where they are needed most.

Donors have already expressed strong support for the fund with pledges and commitments totalling around US$5 million.