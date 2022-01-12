Ukraine Humanitarian Fund: 2022 Reserve Allocation Strategy Paper (Project Proposal Deadline: Friday 21 January 14:00 Kyiv local time through GMS) [EN/RU/UK]

I. Strategic Statement

To respond to urgent humanitarian needs in support of the 2022 Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) will allocate up to $3 million for three priority areas that have strategic relevance, have been historically underfunded and have life-saving importance in both nonGovernment-controlled areas (NGCA) and Government-controlled areas (GCA). The three focus areas of the allocation are: (1) delivery of complex support to medical facilities to strengthen the capacity of health-care system undermined by the COVID-19 pandemic, including priority for piloting health-care waste management; (2) agricultural and non-agricultural livelihood assistance to ensure diversification of income sources and sustainable support for conflict-affected communities; and, (3) multisectoral assistance to IDPs residing in collective centres to ensure durable solutions in collaboration with the Government of Ukraine.