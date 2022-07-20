Ukraine Humanitarian Fund: 2022 Fourth Reserve Allocation Strategy, As of 14 July 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Section 1: Strategic Statement

On 1 July 2022, humanitarian partners in Ukraine released the 2022-2023 Winterization Plan: Winter priority procurement and repair plan, which identified urgent winter procurement and repair activities targeting vulnerable IDPs and people living in sub-standard housing affected by the escalation of conflict since February. This Ukraine HF Reserve Allocation of up to $25 million will support the following time-critical, high-impact elements of the Winterization Plan: insulation of sub-standard dwellings and damaged homes and provision of heating appliances and solid fuel in remote and rural areas of eastern and northern oblasts The reserve modality has been selected to allow for an expedited proposal vetting and review processes and rapid disbursement of funds to ensure the timely implementation of prioritized activities before the onset of the winter season. The tight sectoral and geographic focus complements ongoing and planned interventions by other donor and international agency initiatives addressing winterization needs and their concurrent programming under the Ukraine Flash Appeal.

This allocation will support the continued pursuit of UHF’s commitment on localization through promoting participation and capacity-strengthening of national and local partners, including small civil-society organizations with access to hard-to-reach locations and ability to deliver contextually relevant assistance. The allocation will also promote other cross-cutting priorities including gender and age considerations, disability inclusion, protection mainstreaming, and accountability in all partner programming.