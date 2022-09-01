Ukraine Humanitarian Fund 2022 First Standard Allocation Strategy As of 31 August 2022 [EN/UK]

Section 1: Strategic Statement

On 8 August, humanitarian partners in Ukraine released the revised Flash Appeal to respond to the Ukraine emergency for the period covering March to December 2022. The revised Flash Appeal identifies urgent humanitarian needs to be addressed by end of 2022.

This First Standard Allocation of the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund of up to $70 million will aim at providing targeted, time-critical support to internally displaced persons including evacuees, returnees and other conflict-affected people residing in the areas directly impacted by the military hostilities, including areas outside of Government control and newly accessible areas in Ukraine. In particular, the allocation will aim at supporting people with disabilities, elderly and vulnerable women in areas with high concentration of IDPs, including areas where people are expected to move during the winter months, areas with high concentration of returnees, hard to reach areas including non-government-controlled areas (NGCA).

The allocation will continue to pursue UHF’s commitment on localization through promoting participation and capacity-strengthening of national and local partners, including small civil society organizations (CSOs), community-based organizations (CBOs), volunteer groups, organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs) and women-led and women’s rights organizations with access to hard-to-reach locations and ability to deliver contextually relevant assistance. In addition, the allocation will promote cross-cutting priorities including gender and age considerations, disability inclusion, protection mainstreaming, and accountability in all partner programming.