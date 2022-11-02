Ukraine Humanitarian Fund: 2022 Allocations Dashboard, January - September 2022

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) has been a critical source of funding to enable aid organizations to quickly scale up their operations and support millions of people whose lives have been devastated by the war. With four Reserve Allocations so far in 2022, the UHF has disbursed over US$117 million, which allowed 40 humanitarian partners to target an estimated 5 million people with life-saving assistance – 60 per cent of them women and girls.

In February, the UHF launched a Reserve Allocation of $41.4 million, only three days after the start of the war.

The funding was essential to enable a timely response in the first days of the invasion and complemented the $3.3 million disbursed in January through the first Reserve Allocation to kick-start the implementation of aid activities in the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan. As the hostilities and fighting intensifying, increasing humanitarian needs, the UHF launched a third Reserve Allocation of $46.5 million in April. Part of the funding went direct to organizations working to prevent gender-based violence and support survivors, in addition to other life-saving activities, including evacuations of civilians, protection services, and in-kind and cash assistance to internally displaced people and other groups impacted by the war.

In July, with the launch of the 2022–23 Winter Priority Procurement and Repair Plan, which required $226 million, the UHF allocated $25.7 million through the fourth Reserve Allocation to support time-critical procurement of heating equipment and repairs of war-damaged homes. The activities were timed to start in advance of the cold season to help people having dignified and warm places during the winter months. The First Standard Allocation is also underway for an additional $70 million to further support the most vulnerable people.

The very large increase in the amount allocated by the UHF in 2022 – the Fund had allocated just above $20 million between 2019 and 2021 – has been made possible thanks to donors' generous and timely support.

So far in 2022, the UHF has received nearly $205 million from 26 donors and private contributions, and a further $20 million in pledges, making it the world’s largest OCHA-managed country-based pooled fund.