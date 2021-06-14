Ukraine humanitarian fund 2020 annual report

This Annual Report presents information on the achievements of the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund during the 2020 calendar year. However, because grant allocation, project implementation and reporting processes often take place over multiple years CBPFs are designed to support ongoing and evolving humanitarian responses -- the achievement of CBPFs\ are reported in two distinct ways:

Information on allocations granted in 2020 (shown in blue). This method considers intended impact of the allocations rather than achieved results as project implementation and reporting often continues into the subsequent year and results information is not immediately available at the time of publication of annual reports.

Results reported in 2020 attributed to allocations granted in 2020 and prior years (shown in orange).\ This method provides a more complete picture of achievements during a given calendar year but includes results from allocations that were granted in previous years. This data is extracted from final narrative reports approved between 1 February 2020 -- 31 January 2021.

Figures for people targeted and reached may include double counting as individuals often receive aid from multiple cluster/sectors.

Contribution recorded based on the exchange rate when the cash was received which may differ from the Certified Statement of Accounts that records contributions based on the exchange rate at the time of the pledge.