Ukraine Humanitarian Fund: 1st Reserve Allocation 2021 dashboard (As of 31 August 2021)

ALLOCATION STRATEGIC STATEMENT

To address urgent humanitarian needs in the first quarter of 2021 in Eastern Ukraine, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) allocated over $1.68 million for projects to strategically support underfunded humanitarian activities in non-Governmentcontrolled areas (NGCA) and Government-controlled areas (GCA).

In NGCA, the allocation focused on addressing the humanitarian needs of conflict-affected children living in NGCA in the areas of education, child protection and mine action / mine risk education. While in GCA, the allocation focused on providing critical transportation activities in isolated communities, both to support vulnerable people to access essential basic services, and for health professionals and emergency services to access isolated communities.