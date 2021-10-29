Ukraine Humanitarian Fund: 1st Reserve Allocation 2021 dashboard (As of 30 September 2021)

$9.1M ALLOCATION AMOUNT

To support the humanitarian response in eastern Ukraine and reinforce the Humanitarian Coordinator’s efforts to leverage additional funding to the HRP, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) allocated over US$9 million to activities identified in the HRP and prioritized as critically urgent to support the most vulnerable people, including the elderly and persons with disabilities, living on both sides of the “contact line”. The allocation focused on addressing the humanitarian needs of conflict-affected people through the provision of multi-sectoral life-saving assistance in both Government- and non-Government-controlled areas (GCA and NGCA). In GCA, priority was given to projects that addressed humanitarian needs through community empowerment and the development of durable solutions. In NGCA, the provision of access to essential health-care services, response to shelter and winterization needs, as well as improvement of living conditions were prioritized.