Ukraine Humanitarian Fund: 1st and 2nd Reserve Allocations 2022 Dashboard (As of 25 April 2022)

STRATEGIC STATEMENTS OF THE ALLOCATIONS

$44.4M

ALLOCATION AMOUNT

Between January and March 2022, the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF) launched two reserve allocations to support the most vulnerable conflict-affected people, and mobilized rapidly in response to the Russian invasion on 24 February 2022. The first reserve allocation of US$3m, which was launched prior to the escalation of the conflict, was reprogrammed to address the unfolding humanitarian situation, focusing on (i) supporting medical facilities to strengthen the capacity of the health-care system undermined by the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) agricultural and non-agricultural livelihood assistance for conflict-affected communities; and, (iii) multisectoral assistance to IDPs residing in collective centres.

The second reserve allocation of $41m was launched a few days after the start of the war. It aimed to provide (i) lifesaving multisectoral assistance to displaced and non-displaced persons, who were affected by the escalation of hostilities; (ii) protect conflict-affected people and civilian infrastructure in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law; and (iii) support the provision of basic services in areas impacted by the conflict. A total of $44.4m was allocated to 25 partners implementing 29 projects across 24 oblasts and assisting over 2.1m people in need.