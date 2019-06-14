14 Jun 2019

Ukraine: Humanitarian Dashboard - January - March 2019

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (487.85 KB)

Overview

Hostilities continued unabated in 2019 with higher volatility, compared with the same period of last year. During the first three months of 2019, an average of 800 security incidents were reported per month, compared to 500 the previous year. Areas closest to the ‘contact line’ remained the most dangerous, particularly in and around the hotspots -- north of Mariupol, near Donetsk city (Donetska oblast), and ‘Zolote’ settlements (Luhanska oblast). On the contrary, the number of civilian casualties decreased by 30 per cent when compared with the same period (January-March) of 2018 (30 in 2019 and 45 in 2018). Mine and explosive remnants of war-related incidents consistently accounted for over 40 per cent of civilian casualties. An average of one million crossings across the five operational Exit-Entry Checkpoints (EECPs) were reported during the first quarter of 2019, representing a six per cent increase, compared with the same period last year.

Humanitarian partners provided humanitarian assistance and protection services to nearly 100,000 people – over 50 per cent (52,000 people) of whom were assisted through the HRP projects. Severe underfunding prevailed, with the HRP funded at only 11 per cent ($ 17 million received against the $162 million requested). This included $ 6 million allocated through the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) Underfunded Emergencies window to scale up the operations to address urgent humanitarian needs of conflict-affected people.

