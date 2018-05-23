Ukraine: Humanitarian Dashboard - January - March 2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine continued unabated despite the three back-to-back ceasefires. Ordinary men, women and children caught up in hostilities continued to pay the highest price, with increasing death toll and injuries among the civilians. A relative lull observed during the first three weeks of January was broken by a drastic uptick in hostilities from February onwards. Of alarming concern were a number of incidents in which civilians were subject to fatal threat or deliberately targeted. In the first two weeks of March, four separate incidents targeting civilian workers put the lives of around 40 technicians of the Donetsk Filter Station (DFS) in danger, while water supply for 345,000 people on both sides of the ‘contact line’ was at risk. Similar incident in mid-April injured five water treatment workers, and the DFS had to stop supplying water for over 72 hours. In between these two incidents, a school bus carrying 30 children going home from school came under shelling. Fortunately, all children were safely evacuated. Since the beginning of the year, reportedly at least four people were killed in attacks on health care facilities, including two incidents against ambulances. Continued fighting, coupled with severe weather conditions also led to frequent disruptions in power and water supply, affecting over a half a million people in three months. Against this background, a recent study revealed worsening food insecurity, affecting one in five households in the Government controlled area (GCA) and forcing more people to resort to negative coping mechanisms to afford food. The humanitarian situation in Non-Government controlled area (NGCA) was further hampered by the interruption of Vodafone mobile network, depriving nearly two million people of communication means to stay connected with the rest of the country. Meanwhile, over 2.8 million crossings were made across the Exit/Entry checkpoints (EECPs) during the first three months of the year, representing a 38 per cent increase compared with the same quarter of 2017. Protection of civilians remained a major concern with heavy mine contamination and regular hostilities near the EECPs, which caused at least six civilian casualties in the first quarter of the year alone. The new law # 2268 on ‘Reintegration of Sovereignty’ adopted by the Parliament of Ukraine in January introduced a new framework and military structure of Joint Command Forces regulating the operations in eastern Ukraine. According to FTS, the 2018 HRP is currently 12 per cent funded (US$ 23 million).