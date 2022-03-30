Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis is Affecting 18 Million People Humanitarian Assistance in Dire Need Hong Kong Red Cross Appeals to Support Immediate Emergency Response

(Hong Kong, 29 March 2022) Ukraine is facing a humanitarian crisis that continues to develop every day and the situation is increasingly desperate. An estimated 18 million people is expected to be affected. Humanitarian assistance like food, water, shelter, sanitation and access to medical services are in dire need.

Since 24 February 2022, the war in Ukraine has seriously escalated, an estimated 10 million people have been displaced due to the war, including almost 6.5 million who are still in Ukraine and over 3.7 million who have left Ukraine, to seek shelter in neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Belarus. HKRC appeals for donations to support the people affected by the Ukraine humanitarian crisis through our humanitarian actions.

One month since the start of the war, the Red Cross has reached more than 750,000 people with life-saving aid, both within Ukraine and in neighboring countries, providing food, water, hygiene items, blankets, clothing, first aid and psychosocial support. In Ukraine, the Red Cross will continue the work to repair vital infrastructure, support health facilities with medicines and equipment, and support families with food and hygiene items.

“It’s me and my family: my daughter-in-law, my son, my daughter and my grandmother. We fled from ‘Artana’ under bomb explosions. Shells fell directly on our heads, so we ran away in what we were wearing to the basement. We need everything now. We are wearing what kind people and the Red Cross gave us. Right now, we are in dire need of medicine and hygiene products.”

Inna, a woman who is in a shelter for 100 people in Mariupol of Ukraine

No one in Ukraine is left unscathed by the ongoing war. In Ukraine, many cannot reach vital services and goods as crucial supply chains are impacted. Millions of people are estimated to be stranded in affected areas and are unable to leave due to damaged infrastructure, security risks, or a lack of information. For those on the move, many are unable to access their essential needs including food, water, shelter and sanitation. On the other hand, those in neighboring countries and beyond are predominately women, children and older people living with disabilities, not only facing short-term difficulties in getting essential assistance, as well as medium and long-term socioeconomic risks and recovery needs.

In additional to the trauma and injuries people suffering now, at the same time, there is a much greater health crisis emerging due to lack of access to health care services, safe water and sanitation facilities. Outbreaks of respiratory and water-borne diseases are highly likely and would lead to drastic deterioration of the situation. The Red Cross will continue to provide humanitarian actions for those affected by the war.

HKRC Actions

The HKRC has mobilized approximately HK$350,000 to procure and distribute over 3,500 hygiene kits for communities affected by war in Ukraine. An emergency appeal for “Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis” has been launched in response to the humanitarian needs of affected population.

Red Cross Actions