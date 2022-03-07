Ukraine: Humanitarian crisis, As of 6 March 2022

Humanitarian needs in Ukraine are multiplying and spreading by the hour. Since 24 February, millions of people have fled their homes, including 1.5 million who have crossed the borders into neighbouring countries. While the scale and scope of displacement is not yet clear, we expect that more than 10 million people may flee their homes if violence continues, including 4 million who may cross borders to neighbouring countries. Many more are unable to flee and should be granted safe passage to places of their choosing if they want to leave and the need arises. The UN and other humanitarian organizations are committed to staying and delivering to support people in Ukraine. Before the recent military offensive, there were 3 million people in need in the east and humanitarian organizations were reaching 1.5 million people.

All parties must allow and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of impartial humanitarian relief for civilians in need and must ensure the freedom of movement of humanitarian personnel. The Financial Tracking System is tracking contributions to the newly launched Flash Appeal, so far $60.3M have been received.