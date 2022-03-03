Ukraine: Humanitarian crisis, As of 3 March 2022

Humanitarian needs in Ukraine are growing and spreading by the hour. Since 24 February, humanitarian agencies fear that several million people may have already fled their homes. The UN has confirmed that at least the one million Ukrainians have crossed the borders into neighbouring countries. We continue to receive reports that civilians are trapped in towns and cities, and we are concerned about reports of people who are unable to flee.

Everybody should be granted safe passage to places of their choosing if they want to leave. Damage and destruction to civilian infrastructure in areas of active fighting and those affected by airstrikes and shelling continue to impede people’s access to water, food, healthcare, and other basic services. All parties must comply with international humanitarian law. They must take constant care to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure from harm throughout their military operations. The Financial Tracking System is tracking contributions to the newly launched Flash Appeal, so far $55.6M¹ have been received.