Ukraine: Humanitarian crisis, As of 11 March 2022

The humanitarian situation in Ukraine is deteriorating at an alarming pace. Millions have fled their homes for safety, an estimated 1.9 million are displaced in Ukraine and 2.5 million people have already crossed international borders out of Ukraine, according to the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR. Humanitarian assistance is being scaled up in areas where security permits.

More than 500,000 people are being reached by UN and partners with some form of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, including life-saving food, shelter, blankets, and medical supplies. If humanitarian access is secured, the UN and partners are set to reach more people.