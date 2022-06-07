Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis: 100-day Update - Singapore Red Cross provides psychosocial support, delivers targeted aid to vulnerable communities

SRC team in Europe provide relief to children, mothers and communities. Funding support for medical equipment in children’s hospital; persons with rare diseases; and refugees.

Over S$7.4 million donations raised in Singapore for humanitarian response

Singapore, 6 June 2022 - As the armed conflict in Ukraine crosses the 100-day mark, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) presses on to deliver targeted assistance in its relief efforts for Ukrainian communities: vulnerable children, persons living with rare diseases and refugees. The homegrown humanitarian organisation shares this update, along with reflections from partners and volunteers (Annex A).

Psychosocial support to mothers, children

Over the past three weeks, SRC deployed two psychosocial support responders to Poland’s largest assistance centre, PTAK Humanitarian Aid Centre, to support the Child Safe Space. The two Singaporeans engaged mothers and children in psychosocial support activities such as sports, art therapy, and more. The team also distributed childrens’ shoes and 350 child care packs consisting of notebooks, crayons, children’s toothbrush and toothpaste, and stress balls. Additionally, they distributed 100 walking aids and 340 trolley bags to the other refugees staying at the Humanitarian Aid Centre, to support them in their continuing journey.

Medical equipment for Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital

“Our sincere appreciation to the Singapore Red Cross for their consistent support in bringing humanitarian aid and relief to those in need in Ukraine. Children are always extremely vulnerable in wartime. This generous donation to the Okhmatdyt hospital is yet another proof that a friend in need is a friend indeed. This help will allow Ukrainian doctors to protect and save the most precious thing that we have and stand for – the lives of our children, the future of our nation.” - Kateryna Zelenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Singapore

SRC will also fund diagnostic equipment, including two ultrasound machines and an intraoperative neuromonitoring system for spinal surgery, for Ukraine’s largest children’s multidisciplinary hospital «Okhmatdyt». It used to serve over 300,000 patients annually, with neurosurgeons and other specialists performing more than 7,000 operations of various levels of complexity. While many of the patients have been evacuated, the hospital continues to care for the most critical patients and the wounded.

Support for displaced persons from Ukraine living with rare diseases

Singapore Red Cross and EURORDIS (Rare Diseases Europe and the Razem z Ukrainą coalition) will collaborate to support 500 Ukrainian families living with rare diseases with appropriate emergency housing, specialised equipment (e.g. wheelchairs, medical supplies) and psychological support. Ukrainian patients have been severely impacted and no longer have access to supplies and to medical professionals they have been used to.

SRC and DEBRA (Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association) International, with the support of DEBRA Singapore, are collaborating to procure and supply the most critical medical needs such as specialised dressings, medical equipment, medicines, specialised nutritional products, and other urgent needs for 120 families living with congenital epidermolysis bullosa, a rare skin condition that in its most severe forms affects all of the body's linings, the skin, the linings of the mouth and oesophagus, and even the eyes. In more severe cases, patients need to be wrapped completely in protective foam dressings secured by tubular bandages. In many cases, gastrostomy tubes are required for nutrition input.

Distribution of Relief Goods and Care packs to refugees arriving in Poland

The Singapore Red Cross deployed disaster response volunteers to the Medyka Border Crossing. This is the busiest border crossing in the Polish-Ukrainian border. Humanitarian organisations have set up a makeshift tent-city, offering a variety of relief items and services to refugees crossing the border such as hygiene items, SIM cards, meals, and health services. Przemyśl train station is where refugees can continue travelling to larger Polish cities like Warsaw and Krakow free of charge. From there, connecting trains and buses can take them to other European countries. The team was active in both the Medyka border crossing and the Przemyśl train station. They conducted activities such as the procurement and distribution of hot meals, hygiene items (toothbrush, tooth paste, sanitary pads, diapers, and more), 250 blankets, trolley bags, and food items to be sent across the border into Ukraine. The team has also procured educare packs for children, containing crayons, soft balls/ toys, small towel, toothbrush, and toothpaste.

Since 25 February 2022, SRC’s mission to Ukraine's neighbouring countries has covered Hungary, Lithuania, Poland and Romania to oversee the humanitarian response and aid distribution contributed by the People of Singapore to SRC's humanitarian response to Ukraine, and to identify partners with whom we can expand our operations.

In its latest tranche of humanitarian aid to support Ukrainian refugees, SRC has committed another S$2 million in medical and first aid kits, medical equipment and medicines for rare diseases, hygiene and essentials. The latest disbursement follows SRC’s earlier tranches of aid worth approximately S$4 million. This brings the total disbursement to S$6 million. (Details in Annex B).

In Singapore, at least 120 individuals and groups have stepped forward to raise funds in support of the SRC’s public fundraising appeal, in aid of affected communities in and around Ukraine. To date, more than S$7.4 million has been raised, since the start of the appeal on 25 February.