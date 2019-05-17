Ukraine Humanitarian 2019 Situation Report No. 4, April 2019

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The overall security situation in the Eastern Conflict Area (ECA) remains tense and unpredictable. The OSCE special monitoring mission continued to record daily ceasefire violations including artillery fire along the Line of Contact with damaging private households/infrastructure and wounding civilians. Moreover, the expected "Easter truce" to be agreed on 18th April 2019 was not reached.

During the reporting period, two verified cases were reported by the education cluster on incidents affecting a school in non-government-controlled area. No injuries were reported.

Seven different incidents were reported by the WASH cluster in the immediate vicinity of water facilities during the month of April 2019. On 15th April 2019, shelling in Dokuchaievsk damaged Voda Donbassa office and employees were forced to take cover in bomb shelters. This situation posed recurrent and direct threats to the safe operation of WASH facilities including the 1st Lift Pumping Station of the South Donbas Water Way (beneficiaries 1.1 million), and Donetsk Filter Station (beneficiaries 378,983). These resulted in some structural damage, but no injuries were reported.

In first week of April, electricity supply was stopped, for around one month, at different water facilities including the 1st lift pumping station on Siverskyi Donets Donbass Channel (SDD), Belokuzminovskyi borehole, 4th lift pumping stations the Second Donbass Water Way and Lysychansk affecting the whole population. More specifically during these electricity interruptions, 5 schools and 3 kindergarten in the vicinity of Konstantinovka and Torstsk were closed and children were forced to stay home for around one month.

Working with local authorities and civil society partners, UNICEF continued to reach people in need, particularly the most vulnerable families and children living on both sides of the line of contact and in nongovernment-controlled areas, with a package of interventions focusing on Education, Health & Nutrition, Child Protection, including Mine Risk Education, and WASH.