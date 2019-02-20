Ukraine Humanitarian 2019 Situation Report No. 1, January 2019

2019 Funds Available

(Requirement: $21,067,799)

Number of people in need: 3,000,0004 (2019 UNICEF HAC)

Number of children in need of humanitarian assistance: 500,0005 (2019 UNICEF HAC)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

The winter season continues to affect the situation of communities along the contact line between government and non government controlled areas and increase the needs, such as shelter protection and winterization items, of the most vulnerable. Difficult conditions are also observed at crossing points, with civilians standing for long hours in freezing temperatures. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reported that 4 elderly people died of natural causes in January while crossing the contact line, bringing the total to 12 since the onset of winter conditions in November. Recurrent ceasefire violations continued to threaten the well-being of the more than 400,000 boys and girls living within 20 kms of each side of the contact line and in the non-government-controlled area, many of whom continue to experience the risk of exposure to gunfire and shelling, ongoing disruptions to health, electricity and water services and related psycho-social stress.

In close collaboration and partnership with civil society partners, UNICEF’s response focused on meeting urgent education, health, protection and water, sanitation and hygiene needs of children living on both sides of the line of contact.

In January, 90 educational (ECD) kits were distributed to 36 kindergartens in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts benefiting overall 6,144 children. UNICEF continued to supply water treatment chemicals to Voda Donbasa Water Utility Company and to Popasna Vodokanal that serve the population on both sides of the contact line. The e-voucher system usage was extended through having been launched in Popasnyanskyi rayon, providing 8,710 individuals with personal and household hygiene supplies and 37 educational/health care facilities and social institutions serving the total of 11,983 individuals. Through active partnership with international and local organizations, UNICEF in Ukraine ensured the sustainable provision of protection services and psycho-social support to children and their caregivers residing in the conflict-affected communities close to the line of contact.

The mobile outreach system continued to enable access to critical services such as knowledge sharing on healthy life styles, rights of children and child protection risks and vulnerabilities; as well as participation in psycho-social individual and group activities to address stress and other mental health issues.

UNICEF strengthened the Communication for Development intervention relating to mines and Explosive remnants for war safety, focusing on building the capacities of adult trainers and young leaders on Mine Risk Education (MRE) through direct training sessions.