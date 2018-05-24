Ukraine Humanitarian 2018 Situation Report #4, April 2018

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

During April, continued ceasefire violations included the targeting of civilian infrastructure, particularly schools and water systems, that further aggravated the humanitarian situation. Throughout the month, workers operating the water system serving population needs on both sides of the contact line were regularly forced to take cover due to intense cross-fires. On 17 April, five workers of the Donetsk Filter Station suffered injuries following the targeting, by small arms fire, of a bus they used to access the facility.

The incidents triggered urgent appeals to the parties to the conflict to desist actions impacting the safety and humanitarian needs of vulnerable populations. In the meantime, UNICEF continued to deliver critical supplies, including chemicals to six different filter stations to ensure uninterrupted access to water, for children and their families.

UNICEF strengthened access to education, including the installation of water tanks in 20 schools and hospitals in Donetsk non-government controlled areas (NGCA) and initiated the rehabilitation of 12 educational facilities, situated in the 0 to 5 km zone of the contact line in government controlled area (GCA).

Summary Analysis of Programme Response

HEALTH & NUTRITION

UNICEF provided e-vouchers for essential medicines and treatment to 65 beneficiaries residing along the contact line including 16 children under five, 16 pregnant and lactating women, 18 deliveries, and 15 adult trauma patients. Within the framework of this innovative pilot intervention e-vouchers for access to healthcare were provided to beneficiaries living on the contact line and, thus, most severely affected by the ongoing conflict. In addition to providing treatment and medicines free of charge to vulnerable women and children, this initiative built the capacity of public hospital staff and pharmacists on the use of innovative mobile technologies, which will prepare them for the eventual implementation of a national Health Information System and fully electronic record keeping and flow of information.

WASH

Within its ongoing support to ensuring access to safe drinking water, UNICEF continued to supply liquefied chlorine gas, sodium hypochlorite, activated carbon and aluminum sulfate and started to supply flocculants to 6 filter stations and 10 production departments of Voda Donbasa. 20 water tanks were installed in educational and health institutions in non-government controlled areas of Donetsk oblast (Donetsk NGCA) improving resilience to water breakdowns for 3,133 vulnerable individuals. 753 children and their teachers benefitted from access to hygiene supplies in school and kindergartens in Horlivka, Dokuchaevsk and Yasynuvate in Donetsk NGCA. A total of 2,955 children, women, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups received hygiene kits in the towns and villages of Donetsk oblast located along the contact line in GCA. Such hygiene kits were tailored to the needs of the most vulnerable population and included diapers and hygiene products for babies (baby kits), diapers for adults and personal hygiene products (kits for people with special needs) and household and personal hygiene items, including sanitary pads (family kits). The high cost of hygiene products (especially diapers) and low income of the residents of the contact line make it difficult to satisfy basic hygiene needs without UNICEF support.

CHILD PROTECTION

Through 15 mobile teams, UNICEF continued to provide assistance to survivors of gender-based violence and to children affected by violence in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts (GCA). Such mobile teams provide quality survivor-centered psycho-social first aid and referral services to survivors of gender-based violence and to children affected by violence in conflict-affected areas particularly remote rural communities located along the line of contact. Provided sevices take into acocount the needs and specifics of working with boys, girls, men and women who experienced violence. To ensure a comprehensive approach, such teams work in partnership with local departments of social services and in close coordination with other key public agencies, including healthcare and police. In April, a total of 521 GBV survivors and 84 children (38 boys, 46 girls including 5 children with special needs) affected by violence benefited from psycho-social support (PSS), first aid and referral services.