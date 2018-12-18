Ukraine Humanitarian 2018 Situation Report #11, November 2018

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

UNICEF continued to address the education, health, protection, education and water, sanitation and hygiene needs of children particularly those residing on the line of contact, on both sides. In November, the rehabilitation of 21 education facilities was completed by UNICEF in non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, ensuring access to safe learning environments for over 5,187 children.

UNICEF further enhanced its e-voucher program implemented along the line of contact, providing 10,018 individuals with hygiene supplies and 412 children under five with essential medicines in the month of November. To strengthen the resilience of the water system to conflict related shocks, UNICEF delivered 14 tons of activated carbon to water companies to mitigate the risk of supply disruptions. A total of 466 survivors of gender based violence and 50 children affected by violence accessed services provided by UNICEF through a network of 15 mobile teams covering Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In November, the Government of Ukraine enacted martial law including in conflict affected areas.