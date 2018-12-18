18 Dec 2018

Ukraine Humanitarian 2018 Situation Report #11, November 2018

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 30 Nov 2018
preview
Download PDF (539.96 KB)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

UNICEF continued to address the education, health, protection, education and water, sanitation and hygiene needs of children particularly those residing on the line of contact, on both sides. In November, the rehabilitation of 21 education facilities was completed by UNICEF in non-government controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, ensuring access to safe learning environments for over 5,187 children.
UNICEF further enhanced its e-voucher program implemented along the line of contact, providing 10,018 individuals with hygiene supplies and 412 children under five with essential medicines in the month of November. To strengthen the resilience of the water system to conflict related shocks, UNICEF delivered 14 tons of activated carbon to water companies to mitigate the risk of supply disruptions. A total of 466 survivors of gender based violence and 50 children affected by violence accessed services provided by UNICEF through a network of 15 mobile teams covering Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In November, the Government of Ukraine enacted martial law including in conflict affected areas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.