Ukraine: HRP 2019 - 2020: A gender and protection lens for all Actors, October 2018 [EN/UK/RU]

BACKGROUND

The IASC Guidance on the Centrality of Protection affirms that protection is at the heart of humanitarian response and it has been widely acknowledged that Ukraine is a protection-driven crisis, including by the HC and the HCT. In order to ensure the centrality of protection, a ‘Protection Lens' is used in the HRP process, so that protection is integrated into all programming.

This is in addition to the IASC ‘Gender and Age Marker’, which is required for all programming and mandatory in the Project Module where you have to upload your projects.