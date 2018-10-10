10 Oct 2018

Ukraine: HRP 2019 - 2020: A gender and protection lens for all Actors, October 2018 [EN/UK/RU]

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 10 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (252.77 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (364.98 KB)Ukrainian version
preview
Download PDF (351.36 KB)Russian version

BACKGROUND

The IASC Guidance on the Centrality of Protection affirms that protection is at the heart of humanitarian response and it has been widely acknowledged that Ukraine is a protection-driven crisis, including by the HC and the HCT. In order to ensure the centrality of protection, a ‘Protection Lens' is used in the HRP process, so that protection is integrated into all programming.
This is in addition to the IASC ‘Gender and Age Marker’, which is required for all programming and mandatory in the Project Module where you have to upload your projects.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.