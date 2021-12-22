Ukraine

Ukraine: Health Perceptions Assessment (HPA) - Spring 2021, Government Controlled Areas (GCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk

General Information & Methodology

  • Part of the wider Health Assessment in Ukraine, coordinated by the Health Cluster

  • 1600 individual phone interviews

  • Whole Donetsk and Luhansk GCA covered: 4 strata – Donetska Urban, Donetska Rural, Luhanska Urban, Luhanska Rural

  • Questionnaire developed in cooperation with the Health Cluster to gather data that fills information gaps

Research questions

  • How do residents of Luhansk and Donetsk GCA perceive their health status and related risk factors?

  • How do residents of Luhansk and Donetsk GCA view their access to health care?

  • How do residents of Luhansk and Donetsk G CA percieve health services?

Key Findings

  1. COVID-19 pandemic appears to have had an impact on people’s attitude towards their own health and perceived level of access to healthcare

  2. Lack of financial resources remain a barrier to respondents’ access to healthcare

  3. Lack of trust among the respondents towards the healthcare system and doctors is noticeably high

