Ukraine: Health Perceptions Assessment (HPA) - Spring 2021, Government Controlled Areas (GCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk
General Information & Methodology
Part of the wider Health Assessment in Ukraine, coordinated by the Health Cluster
1600 individual phone interviews
Whole Donetsk and Luhansk GCA covered: 4 strata – Donetska Urban, Donetska Rural, Luhanska Urban, Luhanska Rural
Questionnaire developed in cooperation with the Health Cluster to gather data that fills information gaps
Research questions
How do residents of Luhansk and Donetsk GCA perceive their health status and related risk factors?
How do residents of Luhansk and Donetsk GCA view their access to health care?
How do residents of Luhansk and Donetsk G CA percieve health services?
Key Findings
COVID-19 pandemic appears to have had an impact on people’s attitude towards their own health and perceived level of access to healthcare
Lack of financial resources remain a barrier to respondents’ access to healthcare
Lack of trust among the respondents towards the healthcare system and doctors is noticeably high