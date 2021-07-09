Ukraine: Health Perceptions Assessment (HPA) - Government Controlled Areas (GCA) of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts (June 2021)

Background

Entering its eighth year of conflict in its east, Ukraine continues to struggle with challenges in the conflict-affected areas, especially with regards to the provision of basic services that were disrupted by the conflict and the subsequent functional separation between government- and non-government controlled areas (GCA and NGCA). This factsheet will focus particularly on the disruptions to health services. Communities living near the ‘line of contact’ were particularly affected, as many health facilities were concentrated in the larger urban areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, currently located in NGCA. For the healthcare system in GCA, the ability to cope with both new and pre-existing healthcare needs has been seriously disrupted by insecurity, insufficient maintenance of aging health facilities and medical equipment, shortages of medicines and medical supplies, understaffing, limited service provision and curtailed access to referral hospitals and pharmacies.

The situation has likely been exacerbated by the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic may also further impact vulnerable groups (such as the elderly and people with disabilities) who, as previous REACH assessments suggest, were already disproportionately affected by barriers to accessing healthcare services. Prior to the pandemic, REACH assessments also found communities in the eastern conflict area have limited access to reproductive services. Pre-existing mental health and psychosocial support needs of the conflict-affected population in the east of Ukraine and across the whole country may also be intensified because of the significant distress and indirect socioeconomic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the seven-year presence of humanitarian health actors has brought an advanced level of understanding of the disruptions to the health system, certain information gaps remain significant. Some of these gaps include information on the perception of personal health and access to health, health awareness levels, health seeking behaviours, perceptions of the quality of health services and people’s perceptions regarding health services, perceptions of risks and outlooks related to the conflict in Eastern Ukraine worsened by direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To gather up-to-date information on residents’ of Donetsk and Luhansk GCA perceptions about health and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, REACH Initiative (REACH) conducted a Health Perceptions Assessment (HPA) in GCA of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The assessment was carried out by REACH, with funding from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) and in coordination with the Health Cluster (HC) partners in Ukraine. The HPA is aimed to fill information gaps that related to (1) Health status, needs and perception of risk among affected populations; (2) Access, availability, and perception of the quality of healthcare; (3) Attitudes, awareness, practices and use of formal and informal healthcare.