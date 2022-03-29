Ukraine Health Cluster partners delivering essential health services to the most vulnerable

29 March 2022 -- After one month from the start of the conflict, the overall situation continues to deteriorate across Ukraine. To date, over 18 million people have been affected. According to the latest government data compiled by UNHCR, over three million refugees have now left Ukraine for surrounding countries, with over 60% of them in Poland.

The Health Cluster continues to scale up operations to address the health needs of 6 million most vulnerable people targeted for health assistance, by coordinating the work of 86 international and national partners, of which 58 are currently operational on the ground and 24 are planning to be operational.

After a first assessment, partners are supporting mobile medical services, including primary health care, emergency care and mental health and psychosocial support to serve the health needs of internally displaced people and host communities. International partners are working hand in hand with and building the capacity of national partners. In terms of humanitarian supplies and pipeline, partners are increasingly procuring and delivering medical supplies and equipments, emergency and trauma kits and interagency emergency reproductive health kits to support trauma, surgery, and primary health care services.

The Health Cluster has promptly established working groups to drive partner coordination related to trauma and rehabilitation, sexual and reproductive health, communicable and noncommunicable diseases. The trauma and rehabilitation working group is managed in synergy with the two Emergency Medical Teams coordination cells established to manage operations in Ukraine and in neighboring countries.

The Health Cluster response is part of the Humanitarian Flash Appeal and the Regional Refugee Response Plan for Ukraine that was launched by Secretary-General António Guterres on 1 March 2022.