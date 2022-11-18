Ukraine: Health Cluster Bulletin #20 (October 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

While intense fighting continued in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, a massive wave of air and missile attacks was carried out on large urban centers (including the capital city, Kyiv) on 10 October and continued in the following days on 11 and 17 October across the country. Missile attacks on energy and water infrastructure were recorded throughout the month of October causing power and water supply outages. Cities, such as Zaporizhhzia and Mykolaiv, have suffered from daily airstrikes and shelling. The widespread attacks on civilian infrastructure have resulted in additional civilian injuries and deaths. As of 30 October, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 16 295 civilian casualties in the country: 6430 killed (2511 men, 1716 women, 167 girls, and 201 boys, as well as 34 children and 1801 adults whose sex is yet unknown) and 9865 injured (2107 men, 1515 women, 205 girls, and 292 boys, as well as 242 children and 5504 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

Eight months into the conflict, Ukraine’s health system continues to function, but according to the recent World Health Organization (WHO) survey, rising costs, logistical obstacles, and damaged infrastructure make access to basic services increasingly challenging for citizens. Access to medicines and services is reported to be particularly challenging in temporarily occupied and active conflict areas, while those internally displaced are also facing access issues.

The current priorities for Health Cluster Ukraine include reaching people in need in areas where the Government of Ukraine recently regained control, especially in Kharkivska, Donetska and Khersonska oblasts. The looming winter also remains one of the key priorities of the health response. To further ramp up operations on the ground, the Health Cluster launched the Odesa sub-national cluster to ensure proximity with the people in need and partners operating in the South, in Odeska, Mykolaivska and Khersonska oblasts.