Ukraine: Health Cluster Bulletin #19 (September 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

Active hostilities and intense shelling continued to be concentrated in the East and the South of Ukraine, causing further civilian casualties and damage to key infrastructure. Missile strikes hit a power and heating plant in Kharkiv in early September, leading to wide-scale electricity and water supply disruptions in several oblasts. On 30 September, at least 30 civilians were killed and 100 injured in a missile strike in Zaporizhzhia. As of 25 September, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 14 844 civilian casualties in the country: 5996 killed (2334 men, 1605 women, 157 girls, and 190 boys, as well as 35 children and 1675 adults whose sex is yet unknown) and 8848 injured (1850 men, 1356 women, 191 girls, and 264 boys, as well as 221 children and 4966 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

As the Ukrainian Government regained control over most of the eastern Kharkivska oblast and parts of the southern Khersonska oblast, the territorial gains revealed the dire needs of people residing in the newly accessible areas. According to the Ministry of Health, one of the main critical needs is the provision of medical assistance to people with chronic diseases who have been deprived of medical care for months. In addition, access to health care has been severely limited, as health facilities have suffered significant damage, with some being completely destroyed.

A few days after, the humanitarian community dispatched the first part of a series of convoys with urgent relief supplies to the newly accessible areas. Health Cluster Ukraine has also continued to work closely with health authorities and partners to coordinate the rapid and effective response to improve access to health care for people in need. On 22 September, Health Cluster partners and representatives met with the Ministry of Health to discuss the key health concerns and partners’ operational plans and capacities in the Kharkiv region.