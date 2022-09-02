Ukraine: Health Cluster Bulletin #18 (August 2022)

SITUATION UPDATE

As 24 August marks six months since the escalation of the conflict, the war shows no sign of abating. Active fighting in the eastern and southern oblasts, as well as the intense shelling of key infrastructure continue to drive humanitarian needs in the country.

In Donetska oblast, civilians continue to be evacuated, as national authorities ordered a compulsory evacuation of the region due to the deteriorating situation. Cities such as Mykolaiv and Kharkiv suffer from daily shelling and missile attacks. In addition, tensions continue to rise over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

As of 29 August, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 13 718 civilian casualties in the country: a total of 5663 killed (2195 men, 1513 women, 149 girls, and 178 boys, as well as 38 children and 1591 adults whose sex is yet unknown) and a total of 8055 injured (1652 men, 1222 women, 177 girls, and 239 boys, as well as 207 children and 4558 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

To meet the rising humanitarian needs, the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released the third iteration of the Ukraine Flash Appeal. Health Cluster Ukraine and its Partners shaped the health response estimating 14.5 million people in need of health assistance, targeting 9.5 million people for the health response and identifying a requirement of US$ 310 million, as access to health care continues to be severely impacted due to security concerns, restricted mobility, broken supply chains and mass displacement.

Health Cluster Ukraine continues to serve as the coordinating link for 153 partners. To inform partners’ strategic decision-making, the Health Cluster released an update of the Public Health Situation Analysis (PHSA) for Ukraine on 1 August. The revised version adds depth to the information presented in the previous versions, tracks changes in the situation, considers additional threats, and incorporates data from assessments.