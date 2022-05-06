Ukraine: Health Cluster Bulletin #16 (February - April 2022)

Health Cluster - Summary

Since the escalation of the conflict on 24 February 2022, there have been devastating effects to the country, including massive civilian displacement and casualties, impacting the health system and the population's health. An estimated 12.1 million people are in need of humanitarian health sector assistance. In response to this overwhelming need, Health Cluster Ukraine has scaled-up its activities.

National meetings with Health Cluster partners are held every Wednesday at 4pm (GMT+2). Since the beginning of the current crisis, each meeting has been attended by over 120 participants from the humanitarian health sector.

Eight new technical working groups (TWGs) have been created: communicable diseases; sexual, reproductive, maternal and child health; non-communicable diseases (NCDs); trauma and rehabilitation; displacement and health; health logistics and supply; risk communication and community engagement; and assessments and analysis. Pre-established TWGs focusing on mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), and HIV/TB and opioid substitution therapy (OST) have been rapidly expanding.

To respond to requests for assistance, the health requests, planning and response tool (HRPR), developed by the Health Cluster, enables organizations and facilities to log their requests. The Health Cluster secretariat then engages with partners who are able respond and fulfil the requests. This tool simplifies the previous request and referral tracking system. Over 70 requests have already been logged with the new tool since its launch on 15 April 2022.

The Public Health Situation Analysis (PHSA) for Ukraine was released on 3 March. The PHSA is intended to provide all health sector partners with a common and comprehensive understanding of the public health situation to inform evidence-based collective humanitarian health response planning. An update was released on 29 April.

The Humanitarian Flash Appeal for Ukraine and the Regional Refugee Response Plan for neighbouring countries — both originally launched 1 March — have been revised and published on 25 April. Health Cluster Ukraine identified the main health needs and priority activities as part of the response strategy to provide health sector assistance to 6 million people with a funding requirement of US$110 million.

The Health Cluster conducts 5W (who, what, where, when, for whom) mapping to chart the presence and activities of partners across Ukraine. Mapping is done weekly to update the continuously changing number of partners and their movements in the field. The 5W Template has been updated and is available on the Health Cluster website.

The Attacks on Health Care Team, part of Health Cluster Ukraine, monitors and reports on incidents of attacks on health care, registering them in WHO’s Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care (SSA) for verification.

The Health Cluster Team continues to support the review of new projects submitted to the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund (UHF). For the second UHF allocation, 9 partners were approved to implement lifesaving interventions in 20 oblasts. A third allocation was released by OCHA with an envelope of US$50 million; 7 Health Cluster Partners have applied; review of these projects is ongoing.

Health Cluster Ukraine, in collaboration with WHO, developed two rapid health needs assessment tools, one aimed at collecting information from households and another designed to be answered by key informants from communities or shelters. Data collection by partners was conducted between 18-22 April; analysis of the data is in process.

Pipeline data collected by the Health Cluster from partners contributes to the inter-cluster effort to coordinate the delivery of supplies. As of 25 April, 22 partners have contributed information on the status of supplies in the pipeline (delivered, to be delivered and ready for shipment).