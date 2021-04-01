Ukraine: Health Cluster Bulletin #11 (January - March 2021)

Health Cluster – Summary

Health Cluster completed data collection and analysis for the preceding year (2020), which included detailed mapping g of humanitarian assistance and achievements reported by health cluster partners. In summary, almost 2 million people benefitted from healthcare services in 2020, including 1.2 million people who received COVID-related assistance.

Health Cluster completed data collection as part of the first round of COVID-19 reporting. In partnership with WASH Cluster, the cluster is conducting mapping of COVID-19 related activities and supplies with a six-weeks interval and has designed new template with updated list of health facilities.

Health Cluster conducted a serious of Questions and Answers (Q&A) sessions on relevant topics related to healthcare, including health reform, COVID-19 vaccination, infection prevention and control (IPC), changes in humanitarian goods importation etc.

Health Cluster in partnership with WHO developed Public Health Situation Analysis (PHSA) for Donetska & Luhanska Oblasts, GCA. PHSA is part of the Public Health Information Services (PHIS) tools of the Global Health Cluster and provides all health sector/cluster partners with a common and comprehensive understanding of the public health situation in a crisis in order to inform evidence-based collective humanitarian health response planning.

Health Cluster in partnership with WHO completed data collection as part of the COVID-19 Laboratory Capacity and Readiness assessment in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts, GCA. The latter aims to evaluate functionality of the four COVID19 laboratories in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts; identify strengths and gaps and develop an action plan.

Health Cluster in partnership with WHO, PUI, MdM, UNICEF and MSF completed Rapid Hospital Readiness and Capacity Assessment in twelve COVID-19 designated hospitals and health facilities in Donetsk oblast, GCA. The report is currently being finalized and will be shared with cluster partners shortly. This assessment completes a series of rapid preparedness and hospital capacity assessments conducted earlier in Luhanska oblast, GCA.

Health Cluster facilitated an ad-hoc session with other clusters and partners to discuss the ongoing crisis in Stanytsya Luhaska (Schastya raion). The participants discussed experience and vision on the issue and agreed on a number of action steps, including a joint appeal to humanitarian community and government authorities. Health Cluster and partners will continue to monitor the situation closely and shape the response in accordance to the needs of the affected communities.