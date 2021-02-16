Ukraine: Health Cluster Bulletin #10 (December 2020)

Health Cluster – Summary

Health Cluster continued to provide support to health partners throughout Ukraine and particularly in the eastern conflict area (ECA). In November, the work of the Cluster was heavily focused on preparations for the next 2021 Humanitarian Program Cycle (HPC), however, also included activities such as facilitation of national and sub-national coordination meetings, compilation and analysis of data on the COVID-19 and non COVID-19 health response, facilitation of rapid assessments in COVID-19 designated health facilities and improving planning and information management.

Health Cluster in partnership with WHO developed COVID-19 projection for ECA. This projection is part of broader effort by WHO to advice the Government of Ukraine on public health measurers. The ECA COVID-19 projection was presented to the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) and to the Health Cluster partners.

Health Cluster and partners finalized Humanitarian Needs analysis (HNO) and Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for 2021. As a result of the extensive analysis and planning processes, in 2021 Health Cluster aims to reach 1.3 million people in need of health assistance; this can be possible through the implementation of 20 projects from 16 Cluster partners, with the total requirement of 28 million US$.