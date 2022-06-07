Ukraine has shown the world it will prevail in its battle for freedom

After 100 days of Putin's war, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said we must be 'steadfast' in our support for Ukraine.

The UK’s steadfast support for Ukraine will never waver, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.

For 100 days Putin’s barbaric and unprovoked war has brought death and destruction to Ukraine on a scale not seen in Europe since WW2, but he has failed to make the headway he expected in the face of heroic resistance.

Tens of thousands have died and more than 6.6 million refugees have fled the country. While 8 million Ukrainians are internally displaced, almost 13 million are stranded in conflict zones and almost 16 million require humanitarian support.

Russia’s theft of grain and its destruction and blockading of key ports has also significantly exacerbated one of the most severe food crises in recent history, which now threatens many countries and is putting the world’s most vulnerable at risk.

The Foreign Secretary said this grim anniversary was a day to honour the resolve of the Ukrainian people, who have shown Putin cannot win as long as they receive the international support they need and deserve.

The Foreign Secretary said the UK would remain steadfast in its support to ensure Ukraine wins its battle for self-determination and Russian forces withdraw.

On Friday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

“Today marks 100 dark days since Putin launched his unjustified and illegal war against Ukraine. He expected the invasion to be over in days, but significantly underestimated the resolve of brave Ukrainians, who have valiantly defended their country.

“Putin’s invasion has brought death and destruction on a scale not seen in Europe since WW2. This war has huge ramifications for global peace, prosperity and food security. It matters to us all.

“Today is a moment to pay our respects to the thousands of innocent civilians murdered since the invasion, and reaffirm our steadfast support for Ukraine’s heroic defence, to ensure they succeed and Putin fails.”

Since Putin started massing his forces on Ukraine’s borders the UK has played a vital role galvanising and leading the international response.