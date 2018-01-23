Ukraine Hard-to-reach Settlements Quick Multisector Needs Assessment - Contact line, Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts,Government Controlled Areas (October 2017) [EN/UK]

INTRODUCTION

1.1. CONTEXT

Eastern Ukraine has been in a humanitarian crisis since March 2014, when armed conflict erupted between separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. Separatists now control most of eastern Donetsk region, and a small area of southern Luhansk region.

Despite two successive ceasefires in September 2014 and February 2015, the humanitarian situation has continued to worsen through the breakdown of law and order, separation of families and communities, the destruction of infrastructures and disruption to essential services. The humanitarian crisis is continuing to deteriorate and4 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and more than 2.8 million have been displaced . Protection and health are of particular concern in conflict areas, particularly as a large number of older people are affected.

Humanitarian access to certain areas remains very limited, particularly in zones where armed hostilities are taking place, and hampering the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people who are in need of humanitarian aid due to the combined impact of conflict, displacement and extreme poverty. Virtually all international aid organisations have been banned from non-government areas3 .

Since the start of the conflict, population face shortages in food, health services, water & sanitation facilities, basic household items and shelter, and suffer from psychological distress.