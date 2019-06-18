18 Jun 2019

Ukraine: government to fund publicly procured HIV services

Report
from UNAIDS
Published on 18 Jun 2019 View Original

Ukraine has announced that it is to allocate $16 million to the country’s AIDS response for 2019-20, which will sustain and expand HIV prevention and support services for key populations as well as care and support services for people living with HIV.

The procurement of HIV services for key populations and people living with HIV from suppliers, including non-governmental organizations, will be managed by the Ministry of Health’s Centre for Public Health, using public procurement procedures. The new process will begin in July.

The move is an important part of Ukraine’s transition from donor funding to a nationally funded AIDS response.

"Ukraine has taken an important step towards moving from international funding to a nationally coordinated policy and ownership,” said Vladimir Kurpita, director of the Centre for Public Health at the Ministry of Health.

The list of services covered by the new policy includes targeted HIV information services and consultations, harm reduction programmes, including needle exchange and distribution, the distribution of condoms and lubricants, HIV testing and screening for tuberculosis. Key populations prioritized include gay men and other men who have sex with men, sex workers, and people who inject drugs. HIV care and support services include strengthening treatment adherence and retention under medical supervision and the involvement of partners of people living with HIV in health care services.

Mr Kurpita promised a smooth transition and said that the government would procure quality-assured services from local non-governmental organizations with the relevant experience and capacity to deliver.

“Nobody who was reached through prevention, support and care services that were funded by external donors should ever be cut off from the transition to government support,” he said.

The head of the All Ukrainian Network of People Living with HIV, 100% Life, Dima Sherembey, encouraged everyone to engage in the process.

"If you are an NGO service provider, engage in bidding; if you are a representative of the donor community in Ukraine, motivate your partners and subcontractors on the ground; and if you have resources and knowledge, provide technical support and assistance to bidders so that they can be successful recipients and implementers of this important wave of government funding,” he said.

UNAIDS country director Roman Gailevich welcomed Ukraine’s commitment to increase domestic funding for the AIDS response.

“We are entering a new era of the national response to HIV in Ukraine,” he said. “We hope Ukraine will not only show that this new model of procurement of HIV services is viable, but that it will also serve as an example to other countries in the region.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.