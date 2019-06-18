Ukraine: government to fund publicly procured HIV services

Ukraine has announced that it is to allocate $16 million to the country’s AIDS response for 2019-20, which will sustain and expand HIV prevention and support services for key populations as well as care and support services for people living with HIV.

The procurement of HIV services for key populations and people living with HIV from suppliers, including non-governmental organizations, will be managed by the Ministry of Health’s Centre for Public Health, using public procurement procedures. The new process will begin in July.

The move is an important part of Ukraine’s transition from donor funding to a nationally funded AIDS response.

"Ukraine has taken an important step towards moving from international funding to a nationally coordinated policy and ownership,” said Vladimir Kurpita, director of the Centre for Public Health at the Ministry of Health.

The list of services covered by the new policy includes targeted HIV information services and consultations, harm reduction programmes, including needle exchange and distribution, the distribution of condoms and lubricants, HIV testing and screening for tuberculosis. Key populations prioritized include gay men and other men who have sex with men, sex workers, and people who inject drugs. HIV care and support services include strengthening treatment adherence and retention under medical supervision and the involvement of partners of people living with HIV in health care services.

Mr Kurpita promised a smooth transition and said that the government would procure quality-assured services from local non-governmental organizations with the relevant experience and capacity to deliver.

“Nobody who was reached through prevention, support and care services that were funded by external donors should ever be cut off from the transition to government support,” he said.

The head of the All Ukrainian Network of People Living with HIV, 100% Life, Dima Sherembey, encouraged everyone to engage in the process.

"If you are an NGO service provider, engage in bidding; if you are a representative of the donor community in Ukraine, motivate your partners and subcontractors on the ground; and if you have resources and knowledge, provide technical support and assistance to bidders so that they can be successful recipients and implementers of this important wave of government funding,” he said.

UNAIDS country director Roman Gailevich welcomed Ukraine’s commitment to increase domestic funding for the AIDS response.

“We are entering a new era of the national response to HIV in Ukraine,” he said. “We hope Ukraine will not only show that this new model of procurement of HIV services is viable, but that it will also serve as an example to other countries in the region.”