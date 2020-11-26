Ukraine - At a glance: 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (Issued on 25 November 2020)

2020:A Year of Impact

The humanitarian response remains effective and makes a difference in the lives of conflict-affected people. During the first nine months of 2020, over 1 million people received assistance, more than half of whom were women and close to 10 per cent people with disabilities.

The response to COVID-19 and its related humanitarian consequences has been an integral part of the assistance since the onset of the pandemic in Ukraine. Humanitarian partners have reached more people in areas beyond Government control than in previous years as COVID-19 created opportunities to negotiate greater access.

The Government of Ukraine has taken on the delivery of some services previously supported by humantairian actors, such as the reconstruction of homes damaged by the conflict.

This work will continue in 2021 and beyond to ensure the sustainability of the service provision to people in need.

Humanitarian needs overview

With ongoing hostilities and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating the dire humanitarian situation in eastern Ukraine, 3.4 million people are projected to be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021. Although the number of people in need is similar to 2020, their needs are significantly higher in severity. The elderly, people with disabilities, female-headed households and children are among the most vulnerable, including approximately 340,000 internally displaced persons living in undignified conditions.

Trends and challenges

Despite the current ceasefire, the armed conflict is likely to continue but with low intensity. COVID-19 will remain a major factor through at least mid-2021, and the situation is expected to continue to worsen during the winter months.

The movement restrictions across the ‘contact line’ will further increase vulnerabilities, while the situation in areas beyond Government control will be more acute than on the other side.

The ‘contact line’ is likely to remain substantially closed at least until summer 2021. On a positive note, once the two new crossing points in Luhanska oblast are fully operational, they will bring a long-awaited relief to the communities in the region. People will be able to cross the ‘contact line’ more swiftly and have better access to a wide range of banking, administrative and medical services.

Also, a gradual progress on new organizations gaining access to operate in areas beyond Government control is likely, especially for COVID-19 response.

Humanitarian requirements

The response will continue to focus on saving lives, ensuring people’s access to basic services and strengthening the protection of those affected by the conflict and COVID-19.

The new Response Plan has a realistic and prioritized approach and takes the capacity and access reality in areas beyond Government control into consideration.

In 2021, over 120 humanitarian partners aim to assist 1.9 million people. The humanitarian response will have a strong advocacy component under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator and requires US$168 million in 2021.