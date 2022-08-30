Ukraine: GBV Sub Cluster Capacity Building WG Meeting Minute-17082022 [EN/UK]

The meeting was facilitated by Ekaterina Kristesashvili, GBV SC Coordinator in Ukraine.

GBViE Capacity Development in Humanitarian Response by Ekaterina Kristesashvili/GBV SC: Extended Flash appeal (March-December 2022) for Ukraine specifies “capacity building and institutional support as the priority areas fir all protection sectors/actors including the GBV SC partners. The effort was made to ensure that the upcoming UHF reserve allocation envisions the possibility for interested actors to submit projects with initiatives on “capacity enhancement and institutional support of state and non-state GBV actors to enable quality GBViE prevention and response across Ukraine in support of the conflict affected population” (Envelope 1). In addition, GBV SC partners can also submit projects on strengthening/capacitation of civil society organizations in Ukraine (Envelope 2).

The GBV SC team will ensure the needs, gaps and suggested actions covering capacity building initiatives in HNO/HRP 2023. For this important to submit information/outcomes on ongoing assessments by the GBV SC partners by 30 August.

Draft Capacity Building Action Plan by Ekaterina Kristesashvili/GBV SC: As agreed during the previous meeting of the Capacity Building WG the GBV SC team put together the draft AP that should be now opened for comments/suggestions by the GBV SC partners. The draft plan includes the following key targets/actions: