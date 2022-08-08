Ukraine: Gaps and Needs Analysis (GNA) - Assessment and recommendations report (June 2022)

Executive Summary

The work of the Logistics Cluster in support of the Ukraine emergency thus far has focused on providing information to partners that supported the rapid set-up and initial operation of their supply chains. It also helped to bridge gaps caused by major changes in commercial supply chain structure, as described in in Section 1: Background Information, and the lack of immediate organisational capacity to deal with these, through the provision of storage and transport services outside and within Ukraine.

Some five months into providing this support, a representative group of cluster partners has been interviewed to understand their operating challenges going forward. This information has been triangulated with data on usage of current cluster services and how the operating environment is likely to develop, to assess how cluster support and activities should be adjusted for the future. This approach is further explained in Section 2: Task and Methodology.

The description of how organisations currently operate in Section 3: Preliminary Findings, provides evidence that the cluster service portfolio has largely met its objective. That said, the recent drop off in use of current cluster services is a clear indicator that the support required to meet the future challenges identified by organisations for streamlining these supply chains will be different going forward. The general availability of transport and storage resources in most locations, and the lack of local market capacity knowledge on how to access these underlines this point.

Analysis of the challenges in Section 4: Findings Analysis shows that the impact on agency supply chains for the majority of the identified challenges is directly related to how the supply chain is configured. In general, and assuming there is market capacity, sourcing supplies and equipment as close to the end user as possible and shortening direct management of the supply chain will provide the greatest mitigation of challenges, as well as providing the most support to the general economy, and reducing pressure on the challenges for longer supply chains that require international sourcing.

The recommendations then for future cluster services, provided in Section 5. Conclusion and Recommendations, is to pivot the portfolio of support, so the primary emphasis is on providing partners with information products that are important for supply chain configuration, planning, and effective and efficient operation. At the same time, whilst the offer of common services is clearly redundant in some locations, it will be important to maintain and possibly step up these in others, specifically for supporting access to hard-to-reach areas which continues to be a gap