Ukraine - Forest Fires (UN OCHA - Ukrainian Civil Protection, EFFIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 October 2020)

Since 30 September, over 30 forest fires have been reported in the eastern Luhansk Region of Ukraine within the conflict zone, burning more than 13,000 ha. The most vulnerable area is between the cities of Stanytsia-Luhanska and Severodonetsk. Around 52 settlements have been affected and over 420 houses have been damaged or destroyed. The authorities deployed 2,557 firefighters and 264 vehicles to contain the blaze.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), the fire danger forecast is from moderate to extreme over the affected area on 2-3 October.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office reported that 11 persons have been killed and 17 injured in the fire. At least 1,000 persons have been relocated, and more than 150 evacuated.

The only available checkpoint in the Luhansk Oblast “Stanytsia-Luhanska” was closed as administrative facilities at the checkpoint have been affected. There is no crossing through the line of contact is possible anymore. The surroundings of the checkpoint are heavily contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnances.