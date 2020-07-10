Ukraine - Forest Fires (DG ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 July 2020)

As reported by Ukraine’s emergency services, 5 people died and several were hospitalised as a forest fire swept through villages in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, close to the Line of Contact on 7 July. The fire has destroyed several houses, many dacha holiday cottages and In total about 5,000 ha of forest area were affected.

The situation is improving and no new fires were reported, thanks also to the use of two firefighting aircrafts agreed after a window of silence was agreed between the conflicting parties.

The area is already affected by the protracted conflict and the humanitarian situation remains critical. The forest fires put additional strain on civilian populations near the contact line.

In response to the forest fires, DG ECHO partners have promptly assisted those affected by providing multipurpose cash assistance to people living close to the contact line whose houses were destroyed, distributing non-food items and hygienic kits, providing psychological first aid and legal support, as well as ensuring support to the State Emergency Services.