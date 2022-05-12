Ukraine Food Security Report, 12 May 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

The World Food Programme (WFP) has established a remote food security monitoring system in Ukraine to inform its response. Between 10 March and 12 April 2022, a total of 4,741 respondents were interviewed through a phone survey. This report presents the results of this survey, offering a snapshot in time of household food security. Considering the highly fluid and rapidly developing context in Ukraine, the food security situation is likely to continue to evolve over time. Continuous monitoring will be carried out to capture such changes as the situation unfolds.

Nationally, one third of households were found to be food insecure, based on inadequate current food consumption and eroding ability to maintain adequate consumption levels in the future:

One in five of the surveyed households had inadequate food consumption at the time of the survey.

When combining this with households’ use of coping strategies such as borrowing money or leaving valuable assets behind when displacing, as well as the reliance on erratic income sources or total income loss, food insecurity estimates rise to approximately one in three.

Oblasts in the eastern and southern parts of the country recorded the highest levels of food insecurity, with one in every two households being food insecure.

Households that are displaced or those separated from each other were found to be the most impacted, with around one in every two such households food insecure.