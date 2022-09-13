Ukraine Focus on Food: Staple Starches - July 2022

Price monitoring of staple starches

Since February 2022, grains have become more expensive across the board. Bread, wheat flour, buckwheat and rice are staple food items and feature in the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) basket (a subset of the Minimum Expenditure Basket maintained by the SSSU).

Buckwheat and rice in particular have experienced dramatic price hikes.

In 2021, Ukraine sourced most of its buckwheat from Russia, followed by Kazakhstan and Belarus. Prices of this staple grain have soared since GoU banned Russian imports in March. As for rice, most imports came from India, China, Pakistan and Thailand through Black Sea ports in 2021, which, following the escalation of hostilities earlier this year, were entirely blocked until 1 August 2022. The domestic rice production that does exist is located in the conflictaffected oblasts of Odesa and Kherson. Being principally imported commodities, price inflation of buckwheat and rice is a direct result of deteriorated relations with trading partners (namely Russia and Belarus) and barriers to import.