Ukraine - Floods update (DG ECHO, Ukranian Civil Protection, IGSU, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 July 2020)

Since 22 June western regions of Ukraine - Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia, Lviv and Ternopil oblasts - have been affected by floods. The Ukrainian Civil Protection reports 3 fatalities in Ivano-Frankivsk, more than 2,500 evacuated people and approximately 14,450 damaged houses.

On 25 June, Ukraine submitted a request for assistance to the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). Four Member States (Sweden, Italy, Denmark and Slovakia) offered and delivered assistance under the UCPM. The assistance consisted of flood barriers, motor pumps, chainsaws, tents, drones, water pumps, generators, lighting sets, hoses, headlamps, rescue ropes, life vests, among others.

On the same day, the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) activated the EMS Copernicus for production of satellite maps and to date, it provided 7 maps of the affected areas which have been shared with the Ukrainian Authorities for supporting the rescue operations.

Overall, the UCPM’s response fulfilled almost 50% of the entire Ukrainian request for assistance. On 6 July, Ukraine informed that the situation is improving and there is no further need for international assistance.