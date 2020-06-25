Ukraine
Ukraine – Floods (Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 June 2020)
- Widespread floods triggered by heavy rain affected the western oblasts of the country (particularly Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattya, and Lviv) on 22-24 June, resulting in fatalities and damage.
- According to media reports, 3 people have died in Verkhovyna District (Ivano-Frankivsk) and 800 people have been evacuated. At least 5,000 houses have been flooded in 187 villages across many Districts, roads and bridges damaged.
- Several rivers overflowed, particularly the Cheremosh river that broke through an embankment and affected the village of Banyliv in Vyzhnytskyi District (Chernivtsi oblast).
- National authorities have activated the rescue and emergency teams to help those affected.
- On 25-26 June, heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the western oblasts of Lviv, Uzhgorod, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi and the south-western oblast of Odessa.