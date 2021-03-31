Ukraine Floods: Final Report - DREF operation n° MDRUA010

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Between 22-24 June 2020, Ukraine’s western regions have been ravaged by heavy rainfalls and flooding. The western parts of Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia, Ternopil and Lviv regions have been the most affected. Muddy, overflowing rivers washed away bridges and roads, flooded several dozen villages and cities, and destroyed power lines and dams. Authorities of the affected regions even considered declaring a state of emergency given the impact on the infrastructure and damages caused to the houses. On top of the volatile flooding situation and possible continuation of the rainfall and widening of the riverbanks, these regions were and still are also significantly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.