Ukraine Floods: Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) MDRUA010

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Between 22-24 June 2020, Ukraine’s western regions have been ravaged by heavy rainfalls and flooding. The most affected have been western parts of the Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernivtsi, Zakarpattia, Ternopil and Lviv regions. Muddy, overflowing rivers washed away bridges and roads, flooded several dozen villages and cities, destroyed power lines and dams. Authorities of the affected regions consider declaring a State of Emergency given the impact on the infrastructure and damages caused in the houses. On top of the volatile flooding situation and possible continuation of the rainfall and widening of the riverbanks, the regions are also significantly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Based on initial reports from the National State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU), up to 30,000 people are directly affected from the floods. There have been three deaths recorded and over 1,500 people have been evacuated to public buildings such as schools, sport halls etc. (some of those buildings have been damaged by the floods). Infrastructure has been seriously affected and the overall estimated damages are around UAH 4 billion (approx. CHF 142 million):

• 277 settlements have been flooded and many remain without electricity;

• 9,994 dwellings flooded;

• 13 objects of social infrastructure destroyed (schools, hospitals, etc.) not including 172 destroyed/damaged bridges and over 500 km of destroyed/damaged roads;

• 3,390 infields and 8,601 hectares of agricultural lands have been flooded;

• Number of settlements without electricity and clean water supply are to be determined (TBD).