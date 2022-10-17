Ukraine: Flash Update No.4, 17 October 2022 [EN/UK/RU]

HIGHLIGHTS

Drone and air attacks have been reported in Kyiv and across Ukraine on 17 October – a week after the intensification of countrywide air and missile attacks.

Some 680 civilian casualties have been recorded in Ukraine from 1 to 16 October by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR).

Both residential and non-residential buildings have been struck – leading to deaths and injuries, while others have been rescued from the rubble, according to reports.

There has also reportedly been more damage inflicted on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with hundreds of towns and villages having lost power, including in the north-eastern Sumska oblast and the central Dnipropetrovska oblast.

The Mayor of the southern city of Mykolaiv said that a drone strike there set a sunflower-oil terminal and pharmaceutical warehouse on fire.

The UN and humanitarian partners, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and The Red Cross Society of Ukraine, are responding to immediate needs while continuing to access the newly retaken areas of the country and helping at least 2.4 million Ukrainians prepare for winter

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Drone and air attacks were reported in Kyiv and other locations across Ukraine on 17 October, according to Government officials, humanitarian security reports and humanitarian partners – a week after the intensification of air and missile attack in the capital and country on 10 October (see Ukraine: Escalation of Attacks Across the Country – Flash Updates Nos. 1-3). The Kyiv City Administration reported early morning on 17 October that several residential buildings had been damaged and a fire started in a non-residential building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district. Ukrainian Railways reported shelling near the capital’s central train station. City officials announced that all education facilities in Kyiv had switched to remote learning.

More reports of attacks involving drones, missiles and shelling continued to be received from across Ukraine throughout the day – along with updated reports of more damage to civilian infrastructure and more civilian casualties. At around noon, the Ukrainian Red Cross reported that one person had been killed in a drone strike on a residential building in Kyiv and that more people had been rescued from beneath the rubble and taken to hospital. Not long afterwards, the Office of the President of Ukraine (OPU) updated that 2 people had been killed in Kyiv, another 4 injured and 19 rescued. Meanwhile, the north-eastern Sumska oblast reported that at least three people had been killed and a further nine injured when rockets struck a civilian building, and that rescuers were searching for survivors. The Mayor of Mykolaiv, the administrative centre of the southern Mykolaivska oblast, said that drone strikes there had sparked fires at a sunflower-oil terminal and pharmaceutical warehouse. From 1 to 16 October the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) recorded 680 civilian casualties in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Government reported that the drone and missile strikes had damaged more energy infrastructure in multiple oblasts, including in Sumska and the central Dnipropetrovska oblasts – a report confirmed by a humanitarian partner. The Government said that the power supply in hundreds of towns and villages was disrupted as a result, while adding that restoration works were already underway. The Government repeated its recent call for all Ukrainians to restrict their use of electricity, especially during peak hours. Last week, Ukraine’s Energy Minister was reported saying that almost one-third of the country’s energy infrastructure had been impacted and damaged in the strikes on 10 and 11 October alone.

Separately, the Office of the President of Ukraine and oblast authorities reported at least 62 civilian casualties across Ukraine over 14, 15 and 16 October, including as a result of missile strikes and shelling in both Ukraine Governmentcontrolled and non-Ukraine controlled areas. Some 25 civilian casualties were reported in the areas of the eastern Donetska oblast currently beyond the Government’s control.